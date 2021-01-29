Advertisement

Two downstate men fly to the U.P. for pasties from a Marquette restaurant

One of the men said there is simply “no better pasties to be had”
Jean Kay's makes new batches of homemade pasties every day.
By Mary Houle
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Jean Kay’s Pasties and Subs had a visit from two downstate men today. They traveled all the way from the Detroit area “just for pasties.” The two men flew up in a privately owned airplane to satisfy their craving.

Jean Kay’s will ship orders to customers, but the two friends did not want to wait any longer for a homemade pasty.

They left with over 2 dozen, some of which they bought for lunch, and the rest they took in boxes.

One of the men, Michael Cory, is originally from the Marquette area, and he says he simply can not find a better pasty.

“When we want pasties we generally order them, but my friend Dave said ‘why don’t we just fly up and pick up the pasties?’” explains Cory.

As it turns out, Dave Turner’s idea was a pretty good one.

“There are no better pasties to be had from what I understand,” says Turner.

After Cory and Turner ate their pasty lunch, they planned to do some sight-seeing around Marquette.

