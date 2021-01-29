‘Together we can’, a can drive to help struggling hospitality workers in Marquette County

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Landmark Inn in Marquette is hosting the fundraiser can drive right in their parking lot. Community members can drop off their empty cans by the shed around the back of the building.

The money raised will purchase grocery store gift cards that will go to hospitality workers in need.

The Inn’s Food and Beverage Director says several thousand cans have already been collected.

“We miss taking care of people and working in hospitality, and this was a great way to try and give back and engage with the community,” says Mering. “There’s been a lot of stops and starts, and it’s just been very tricky. And there are a lot of people in need.”

Cans will be accepted until March 26.

Mering says updates on the can drive will be posted on the Landmark’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.