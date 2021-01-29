Advertisement

Free ‘take and make’ art pick-up happening in Calumet, Baraga Saturday



Kids in CLK schools or Baraga schools can get a family-friendly 'take and make' bag with an art project and something for parents, too.(WLUC)
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 10:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BARAGA and CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - Children in the Copper Country will be able to pick up a free activity bag thanks to the Keweenaw Family Resource Center.

Families can pick up bags from either Calumet Larium Keweenaw Schools parking lot or Baraga Area Schools.

The idea came from the Copper Country Parent Coalition after thinking about projects kids could do during a pandemic.

Kids will receive an art activity and parents get some stress management tips.

“They came up with an art activity,” said Iola Brubaker, Executive Director of KFRC. “That includes canvas with paints, along with a book, and Copper Country Mental Health gave us a sheet of tips to ease family stress during COVID-19.”

Pickup is from 10:00 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Jan. 30, while supplies last.

