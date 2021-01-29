Advertisement

Superior Health Foundation accepting health-centered grant applications for Indigent Care Fund beginning Monday

SHF will award more than $41,000 at its spring grant celebration in mid-April.
(Superior Health Foundation logo)
(Superior Health Foundation logo) (WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Superior Health Foundation (SHF) will begin accepting large grant applications for its Indigent Care Fund on Monday.

SHF will award $41,217.09 at its spring grant celebration in mid-April. Grants requests cannot exceed $5,000.

Eligibility information and on-line application forms are available on SHF’s website. Applications will be accepted from Feb. 1 through Feb. 18, 2021.

The Superior Health Foundation’s Grants Committee will review the applications and will make its recommendations to the SHF Board of Directors at its March board meeting.

“We’re excited to make this funding available to those organizations across the Upper Peninsula whose focus is on health and offer services to the indigent,” said Jim LaJoie, executive director of the Superior Health Foundation. “There are no shortage of indigent care needs in the Upper Peninsula. We’re optimistic that we’ll receive a number of quality applications.”

SHF’s mission is to assist with unmet healthcare needs, with health education, and with programs and research on preventing illness and promoting health throughout the Upper Peninsula. Its vision is to improve the health of the residents of the Upper Peninsula.

For more information, contact the SHF at 906-225-6914 or email shf@superiorhealthfoundation.org.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2019 photo, state Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake,...
Michigan Republicans respond to Gov. Whitmer’s State of the State Address
The Michigan Aerospace Manufacturers Association logo
MAMA selects Chippewa County for new command and control center
Charles Knuckles mugshot
South Range man arrested on meth charge
Lume Cannabis Co. location in Escanaba. The facility opens Friday, Jan. 29.
Lume Cannabis Co. to open adult-use marijuana sales in Escanaba
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

FILE. Watersmeet Township School building in Watersmeet, Mich.
Watersmeet Township Schools remain in remote learning through Feb. 5
The outside of Glazed and Confused
Glazed and Confused in Iron County open for medical and adult-use marijuana sales
Photo courtesy: Border Grill
Border Grill to open Munising location
Protect Michigan Commission logo.
Protect Michigan Commission holds first meeting, highlights COVID-19 vaccine strategy in Michigan