Superior Health Foundation accepting health-centered grant applications for Indigent Care Fund beginning Monday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Superior Health Foundation (SHF) will begin accepting large grant applications for its Indigent Care Fund on Monday.

SHF will award $41,217.09 at its spring grant celebration in mid-April. Grants requests cannot exceed $5,000.

Eligibility information and on-line application forms are available on SHF’s website. Applications will be accepted from Feb. 1 through Feb. 18, 2021.

The Superior Health Foundation’s Grants Committee will review the applications and will make its recommendations to the SHF Board of Directors at its March board meeting.

“We’re excited to make this funding available to those organizations across the Upper Peninsula whose focus is on health and offer services to the indigent,” said Jim LaJoie, executive director of the Superior Health Foundation. “There are no shortage of indigent care needs in the Upper Peninsula. We’re optimistic that we’ll receive a number of quality applications.”

SHF’s mission is to assist with unmet healthcare needs, with health education, and with programs and research on preventing illness and promoting health throughout the Upper Peninsula. Its vision is to improve the health of the residents of the Upper Peninsula.

For more information, contact the SHF at 906-225-6914 or email shf@superiorhealthfoundation.org.

