Setting fitness goals

Making a plan is important, just like getting to the gym
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 10:37 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -Resolutions aren’t specific to the new year... goals *should be made at the start of each month, week, or day.

When it comes to fitness goals, having a plan and sticking to it is vital for success.

Personal trainer Travis Alexander from TM Fitness in Marquette Township offers workouts to help people meet their goals, regardless of their fitness levels. Training is offered in a small group or personal setting.

“If you have a plan and an outline of how you’re going to achieve it, you’re four times more likely to actually achieve that goal, so when it comes to fitness you have to write down what’s your goal, why is it important, and how you’re going to do it.” urges fitness coach Travis Alexander, “But also what I like on the back end is a personal trainer or health coach. What obstacles? I know them, I see them with all the clients. They may not all experience it but there will be certain challenges that come with your journey and that’s why you use a professional to help get you over that hurdle or at least educate you on what you need to do to get over that hurdle to have continued success and not derail you from your ultimate goal.”

Alexander encourages everyone to start small and work your way from there.

