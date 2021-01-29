Advertisement

Room at the Inn Warming Center receives bunk beds

Beds put together by Marquette Branch Prison inmates, high school students, and Building Trades
(WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - After at least two years of waiting, the Room at the Inn Warming Center finally has the finishing touches in place. Bunk beds, put together by Marquette Branch Prison inmates, high school students, and a crew from Building Trades, were put on the shelter’s top floor.

Room at the Inn’s Executive Director, Nick Emmendorfer, says seeing the community come together to help solve this issue was a blessing.

“Not only are we putting in a homeless shelter here for our community’s most vulnerable,” Emmendorfer said, “but the way we were able to incorporate students into the project and inmates from our local prison, and everyone’s coming together for the purpose of solving homelessness. It’s remarkable.”

One of the students involved was Samantha Finch, a junior at Negaunee High School who is also in the C.T.E. Middle College program. She, like many others, were glad to be a part of the effort.

“It means so much just to be able to help people who are in need,” Finch stated. “No one deserves to be out in the streets in negative 17-degree weather.”

Among those who put the beds together was Marquette Branch Prison’s Building Trades instructor, Wayne Thompson. He says the inmates enjoyed putting together the woodwork for this project and says they can use these skills to make future positive impacts.

“What better way than to give them some job skills,” Thompson said, “and then they can share in their community.”

Emmendorfer is grateful for all of those who made this project a reality.

“I just want to thank all of Marquette for allowing us to finally come into fruition,” he said, “and we need your continued support in the future.”

Thanks to the new bunk beds, up to 30 homeless people will have a chance to get a good night’s sleep at Room at the Inn.

