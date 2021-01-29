Advertisement

Red Wings seeing Stars after loss to Dallas

Rookie Oettinger stops 20 shots in first NHL Start
(WLUC)
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 12:33 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS, Texas (WLUC) - Joe Pavelski scored his fourth goal of the season, Jake Oettinger stopped 20 shots in his first NHL start and the Dallas Stars beat Detroit 7-3. Dallas went undefeated in its season-opening four-game homestand. Denis Gurianov had a goal and two assists while Ty Dellandrea had his first NHL goal and first assist. Those points for Dellandrea came in the final 5:08 when Dallas stretched out a one-goal lead. Seven Stars scored. The defending Western Conference champion Stars last season didn’t win until their fourth game during a 1-7-1 start.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Michigan Aerospace Manufacturers Association logo
MAMA selects Chippewa County for new command and control center
Lume Cannabis Co. location in Escanaba. The facility opens Friday, Jan. 29.
Lume Cannabis Co. to open adult-use marijuana sales in Escanaba
Charles Knuckles mugshot
South Range man arrested on meth charge
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Capt. Rudy Dambeck, an Upper Michigan native and a judge advocate in the JAG Corps, earned his...
Iron River native is first commissioned JAG Corps recipient of the Expert Soldier Badge

Latest News

NBA/Detroit Pistons
Without Davis Pistons top defending champion Lakers
Finlandia announces home athletic event attendance policy
Too many turnovers spell defeat for the Pistons
Bucks have success north of the border