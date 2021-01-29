Quiet Weather Continues into Next Week with a Warming Trend
No Significant Precipitation Expected Until Late Next Week
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 6:58 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy, chance of some flurries west
Highs: 20s to near 30, warmest west
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, chance of flurries west and south
Highs: mainly 20s
Monday: Clouds mixed with some sun
Highs: around 30
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and mild
Highs: 30s
Wednesday: Mild weather continues
Highs: 30s
Strong low pressure is forecast to develop over the Plains early Thursday and then head northeastward. Upper Michigan may experience widespread precipitation out of this system later Thursday into Friday. At this point, it looks like either snow or rain, depending on the track of the storm.
Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.