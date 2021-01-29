Quiet Weather Continues into Next Week with a Warming Trend

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy, chance of some flurries west

Highs: 20s to near 30, warmest west

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, chance of flurries west and south

Highs: mainly 20s

Monday: Clouds mixed with some sun

Highs: around 30

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and mild

Highs: 30s

Wednesday: Mild weather continues

Highs: 30s

Strong low pressure is forecast to develop over the Plains early Thursday and then head northeastward. Upper Michigan may experience widespread precipitation out of this system later Thursday into Friday. At this point, it looks like either snow or rain, depending on the track of the storm.

