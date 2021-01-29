Advertisement

Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore offers virtual field trips

The online field trips will replace the in-person ones while the pandemic restrictions are in place
Teachers have the option to virtually call a Park Ranger to speak to their classroom.
Teachers have the option to virtually call a Park Ranger to speak to their classroom.(Courtesy: NPS)(WLUC)
By Mary Houle
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - The online field trip offers two options for teachers; they can either choose a self-guided program to teach themselves or they can virtually call a park ranger to speak to the classroom.

The field trips are a part of the “Every Kid Outdoors” program, which encourages students to explore the outdoors.

Each program will teach students about stewardship for all our public lands.

Park Ranger Zachary Gostlin says the program has been gaining interest all over the country.

“We’ve had schools participating from California, we recently got a contact from Delaware as well so we’ve been getting some national interest too,” says Gostlin. “We really want to share our love for public lands with everybody.”

Gostlin adds that even after field trips return to in-person events, they would like to keep the virtual format for schools to participate in all over the U.S.

The virtual programs will currently be available through March. To sign up for a field trip, visit the National Park Service website.

