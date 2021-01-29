Patients of one Watersmeet doctor say ‘goodbye’ with car parade

WATERSMEET, Mich. (WLUC) - One Watersmeet doctor said his final goodbyes to what he calls “family.”

Doctor Gary Pusateri has watched the Lac Vieux Desert Health Center be built from the ground up.

He began his career at the health center 27 years ago, and he says watching the center grow has been a great accomplishment and an amazing ride.

However, his greatest accomplishment? Serving the community he has grown so close to.

“All I can say is, to all of you folks who have allowed me the privilege of taking care of you for all of these years, from the deepest part of my heart, I say thank you. Thank you so much. It’s been my honor and my privilege to be able to do that.”

Pusateri says he’s not retiring but is looking for his next adventure.

