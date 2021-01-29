Ontonagon School closed on Friday

ONTONAGON, Mich. (WLUC) - Ontonagon Public Schools will be closed to in-person learning on Friday, Jan. 29, for contact tracing efforts related to COVID-19. According to the Ontonagon Area School Facebook page, students will can meet with teachers as they did during previous closures.

No further information is available at this time.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.