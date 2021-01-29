Advertisement

Ontonagon School closed on Friday

Ontonagon Public Schools will be closed to in-person learning on Friday, Jan. 29, for contact tracing efforts related to COVID-19.
School closures and delays in effect due to winter storm.
School closures and delays in effect due to winter storm.(AP)
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 8:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONTONAGON, Mich. (WLUC) - Ontonagon Public Schools will be closed to in-person learning on Friday, Jan. 29, for contact tracing efforts related to COVID-19. According to the Ontonagon Area School Facebook page, students will can meet with teachers as they did during previous closures.

No further information is available at this time.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A view of the fire at the Jamadots building in Munising on Jan. 27, 2021.
UPDATE: No injuries reported in fire at Jamadots building in Munising
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Images of Jane Doe 43. She is described as a white woman with dark hair between 20 and 30 years...
FBI seeking information in child sexual assault case
Border Grill open in 3 U.P. locations
Border Grill now open in 3 locations in the U.P.
Gov. Whitmer during her third State of the State address.
Whitmer calls for unity during State of the State address

Latest News

A woman in Marquette has a new website that has her as a finalist in an entrepreneurs competition
Marquette woman finalist in entrepreneurs competition
Watersmeet doctor gets socially distanced sendoff
Watersmeet doctor gets socially distanced sendoff
Delta County residents continue to support nonprofits despite COVID hardships
Delta County residents continue to support nonprofits despite COVID hardships
Marquette woman is a finalist in Entrepreneurs competition
Marquette woman is a finalist in Entrepreneurs competition