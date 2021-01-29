Advertisement

Munising Moose Lodge’s AuTrain Lake fishing derby coming up

The derby will be held over Michigan’s Free Fishing Weekend.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALGER COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Munising Moose Lodge will be holding its 37th Annual Fishing Derby, Saturday Feb. 13, on AuTrain Lake in Alger County.

All derby activities, including the awards ceremony and meal, which typically are held at the Moose Lodge in Munising, will take place outdoors on the lake, or at the Boat House, to adhere to coronavirus health safety precautions. Masks will be required to enter the Boat House.

AuTrain Lake, located roughly 2 miles south of AuTrain, is an 830-acre lake that is home to perch, walleye, northern pike and smallmouth bass. The sand and gravel-bottomed lake has a maximum depth of 30 feet, with an average of 12 feet.

The derby will be held over Michigan’s Free Fishing Weekend. No fishing license is required, but all fishing regulations will continue to be enforced. Regulations are available in Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ fishing guides available for download at Michigan.gov/DNRDigests.

Additional details for the event include:

  • The fishing derby will be from 7:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. eastern.
  • Registration will be from 6:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. eastern
  • Tickets are available only at the Boat House (across from LaValley’s and Whispering Pines Quilt Shop, next to Kleeman’s) on the day of the event.  No advance sales.
  • Ticket cost: Adults (13 and over) are $10 per person. Children (12 and under) are free of charge, if accompanied by a registered adult.
  • There are only two categories: Perch and pike.
  • Prizes for both categories:
    • Adults: $150 for first place; $100 for second and $75 for third.
    • Children: $75 for first place; $50 for second; $25 for third.
    • In addition, 10 $5 kids’ prizes will be available. Limit of one prize per child.
  • Participants will receive a 9-ounce pasty.

For more information on fishing in Michigan, including Free Fishing Weekends, tactics, a fish stocking database, fish identification aids and more, visit Michigan.gov/Fishing.

