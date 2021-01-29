MHSAA wants to start winter sports; MDHHS says no timeline available

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - Pressure is mounting on Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the state health department to allow the play of winter high school sports.

The high school hockey, basketball, wrestling and competitive cheer seasons have been delayed for well over a month and questions still remain.

“We firmly believe that now is the time to take the next step,” said Mark Uyl, Director of MHSAA. “What are the numbers that are currently preventing us from playing?”

Under current state health department orders, winter sports are in their fourteenth day of non-contact practices, but are not allowed to resume play until February 21.

“The feedback we’ve gotten in two weeks of practices is just how well winter sport practices are going,” said Uyl.

For fall sports, the Michigan High School Athletic Association partnered with MDHSS for a rapid testing program. Over 5,000 were tested and about 1% comeback positive.

“What do those numbers look like for us to have to play?,” said Uyl.

The state health department releasing this response to TV6: “The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will continue to make data-focused decisions that protect public health. While there is not a timeline to share, the department is having conversations with stakeholders including education, athletic, and grassroots groups on best practices and the safest steps forward related to resuming contact sports in the near future. MDHHS also remains laser focused on its goal of vaccinating at least 70 percent of Michiganders age 16 and up with the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine as quickly as possible so we can end this pandemic and get back to a sense of normalcy.”

This as support to return to play is growing in the Michigan Senate. Senate Resolution 7 urges the governor and state health department to allow play to start. It passed yesterday without objection.

Right now, 38 states are currently playing winter sports, according to the MHSAA. Uyl says he is aware of student-athletes trying to participate in neighboring states allowing play.

“We have been naive to think that folks are going to stay in their basement and they’re not going to go seek that activity,” said Uyl. “It’s happening all the time.”

This as the governor tells a Detroit TV station, that winter sports could resume in the coming days or weeks. The reaction for the MHSAA?

“Really no reaction,” said Uyl while laughing.

For now, 60,000 winter sport student-athletes remain on pause.

On Jan. 30 ‘Let Them Play’ protests are planned in Marquette, Houghton and Escanaba. Click here for details.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.