Marquette woman finalist in entrepreneurs competition

By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 7:55 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette woman is a finalist in a virtual pitch competition for women entrepreneurs. Britta Carlson is a single mother who’s idea for an monetized information website called MedProsShare.com has her among the final eight in the state for the pitch competition.

With some help from Invent@NMU, she’s been able to create her own website and get the idea off the ground. Her idea allows those in the medical field, therapists especially, to exchange treatment or care plans for a cost.

“Working in a school-based setting I found gaps in health care where we’re all doing the same type of work and instead of re-inventing the wheel I wanted to figure out a shift in that environment so that we can leverage all of our assets in one database for a wealth of knowledge,” said Carlson, Founder/CEO of MedProsShare.com.

Carlson’s next leg of the competition takes place February 4. The top prize is $10,000. There is an audience choice award as well, that comes with $1,000 in prize money. You can vote by registering at Invent@NMU.

