Marquette hockey programs to hold ‘Let Them Play’ protest Saturday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A statewide “Let Them Play” protest is planned Saturday over Michigan’s ban on high school winter contact sports, and Marquette-area athletes are taking part.

According to the Marquette Junior Hockey Facebook page, the Marquette Senior High School hockey team and junior hockey players will meet at the Marquette Commons at 11:00 a.m. Saturday. They’ll walk up to the intersection of Third and Washington streets and stay until noon.

The Facebook post says masks must be worn. Players are encouraged to wear jerseys, bring a hockey stick and make a sign if they’d like.

A protest is also planned at the state Capitol in Lansing Saturday.

At the Capitol Thursday, two state legislative committees heard from parents and students wanting to get their seasons started. State lawmakers say they recognize how important sports are to student-athletes.

“They need help,” state Rep. Steven Johnson, R-Shelbyville, said. “They need the state to get out of their way, and so we wanted to highlight their stories today, and hopefully the governor will listen and look at the data, hear there stories and open up school sports again.”

Michigan Republicans want to hold back federal pandemic relief money unless Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s health department gives local health departments the power to restrict sports and in-person instruction.

Some Democratic legislators, and Gov. Whitmer, say that threat is cruel and reckless.

“But the educational programs do exist to educate our children first, and the other things are an important part of K-12 but not the primary focus,” State Rep. Julie Brixie, D-Meridian Township, said.

The MHSAA is meeting Friday to discuss its next steps, with competition in hockey, basketball, competitive cheer and wrestling all banned through Feb. 21 under the current MDHHS coronavirus order.

