Marquette County Rescue 131 team accepting applications

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office is accepting applications for skilled first responders.

The Rescue 131 team is a specially trained group that assists with technical rescues, including confined spaces, water rescues and decontamination. The department needs five more members.

Sheriff Greg Zyburt says the Rescue 131 team does very important work throughout the entire county.

“Anything with technical rescue; anytime someone is entrapped or anything like that, they’re called out. And they go all over the county, they’re a great asset to Marquette County and we’re lucky to have them,” Sheriff Zyburt said.

Applicants must be 18 years old, be in good physical shape and have a background in emergency care. For more about how to apply, click here.

