Limited visitation restrictions reimplemented at UP Health System-Portage

Effective beginning Jan. 29, the hospital is allowing one visitor per stay.
(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - For the safety of patients, employees and medical staff, UP Health System-Portage is implementing certain visitor restrictions.

Effective beginning Jan. 29, the hospital is allowing one visitor per stay. Visiting hours will run from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Limited Visitor Restrictions and Guidelines

  • Visitors are not allowed for patients in isolation including those who are under observation for suspected or test positive for COVID-19. 
  • All designated visitors with approval to enter the facility are required to wear an appropriate mask or face covering. If you are unable to wear an appropriate mask or face covering, you may be denied entry into the facility.  
  • Visitors are not allowed in the Emergency Department. Exceptions include – a parent/guardian of a minor and when it is necessary to support the care of the patient, a single visitor will be allowed.

Screening Guidelines for Visitors

We are continuing to perform a health screen for all individuals entering our facility. We must deny entry to those individuals who do not meet the evaluation criteria.

The evaluation criteria include: 

  • Symptoms of a respiratory infection such as fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle or body aches, headache, the new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting.
  • Contact in the last 14 days with someone with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19.

Hours and Access

  • The main entrance to the hospital is open from 5:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, and from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. 
  • The Emergency Department entrance is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. 

“We want to reassure our communities that it is safe to come to the hospital should you or your family need care. As a large regional hospital serving the residents of the Upper Peninsula, we are continuing to provide the necessary care our communities need,” UPHS-portage said.

For up-to-date coronavirus information, visit www.CDC.gov. You can also visit the UPHS-Portage website and view up-to-date COVID-19 information for UPHS – Portage at PortageHealth.org/covid-19-information.

