Ironwood businesses looking to rebuild after fire

IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - After a fire in Ironwood on Wednesday, Jan. 22, local business owners are looking to rebuild.

Paul Mlasko, owner of Mlasko Insurance Agency, says right now, his business is unable to operate.

“We don’t have any power, any heat, and no water. So, we’re kind of dead in the water right now – literally.”

And he’s is not sure when, or if, those utilities may be back up and running. Mlasko’s business has smoke damage, and despite Coronavirus restrictions, he’s still unable to operate through home visits.

“If we access any of the files and take them into a client’s house, we leave the lingering smell of the smoke.”

However, Mlasko Insurance is not the only business suffering from losses. Ironwood Public Safety says Brad’s Barber Shop and Bea’s Beauty Salon had heavy smoke and fire damage.

“The other two businesses that are attached to this building right directly behind me, were totally destroyed. Totally. They were gutted right out.”

And the only thing stopping the fire from reaching his business was a firewall, but Mlasko says if utilities are not able to be restored, relocation may be the next step.

“It’s very, very difficult right now. We’re not generating any revenue, but we have a lot of expenses going out.”

But his main concern? Serving his community.

“We’re kind of an important link here in the community… because it is a small community.”

Mlasko wants to thank the community, firefighters, and first responders for helping during this difficult time.

