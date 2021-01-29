Glazed and Confused in Iron County open for medical and adult-use marijuana sales

MASTADON TWP. Mich. (WLUC) -The open sign is on at Glazed and Confused in Mastadon Township.

“We are very excited to finally have received all the licensing that’s required,” said Jackie Rosek one of the owner.

She says the business has both adult-use and medical marijuana licenses, which took about 4 months.

“Once we received our medical, we could go through our pre-qualifications for adult use,” Rosek explained.

By having both licenses, the retailer will be able to serve a broader audience.

“We want to bring a safe place for community members to purchase marijuana, we know that it is in our community,” she said.

One of the employees, Renee Sauden, who is local to the area, says this shop is personal to her.

“When my uncle was diagnosed with cancer. He only had so much time to live, so he started growing and smoking his own, and it doubled his time,” said Sauden.

She say that’s when she looked into the plant.

“This is different; this is just so much more than people give it credit for,” added Sauden.

She says she is excited to see how the business improves the community, whether that be teaming with local grow shops, like Superior Selections or even collaborating with other businesses.

“It’s going to give a light back into our county that has been gone for so long,” she said.

The provisioning center is currently only offering curbside pick-up due to the pandemic; you can pre-order or order when you get there. Glazed and Confused will be open 7 days a week from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time.

