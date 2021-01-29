Advertisement

Finlandia University opens new health clinic

Students, faculty and staff of Finlandia now have an on-campus healthcare option.
Finlandia has a new health clinic and can help with your health concerns today.
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Jan. 29, 2021
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Finlandia University has opened a new health clinic.

“We’re excited to open this clinic here on campus,” said Cindy Drake, a nurse and assistant nursing professor at Finlandia. “It’s going to be easily accessible to our students and they can just schedule an appointment between classes if they need to.”

Drake said the clinic can evaluate everything you would normally go to urgent care or your family doctor for.

“We wanted to open a clinic for many years now,” said Drake. “What probably pushed it forward is COVID and the need to see students on campus.”

The Finlandia clinic is partnered with Upper Great Lakes Family Health Center to provide the best care it can for its students, faculty and staff.

Junior and senior nursing students also get the opportunity to work in the clinic.

Additionally, through the partnership with UGLHC, there is flexible billing for students who might be underinsured or those who have no insurance at all.

“They offer a sliding fee scale,” said Drake.

The clinic has services like rapid pregnancy testing, rapid flu tests and STD testing. Soon, the clinic will offer behavioral health services and sports medicine.

Drake said she hopes parents can find comfort knowing that the health of their children is being cared for while they’re at Finlandia.

