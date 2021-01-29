Advertisement

Finlandia announces home athletic event attendance policy

Courtesy: Finlandia University
(WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 11:57 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Finlandia University athletic department is very pleased that athletic events have returned to campus.  After considering all factors involved, Finlandia has announced its decision on home attendance.

At this time, no fans/spectators from either team will be allowed at any indoor event at the Houghton County Arena and Paavo Nurmi Center.

All basketball and men’s hockey games will be streamed live:

YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/user/FULions)

Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/FinlandiaLions)

In addition, FM 99.3, “The Lift”, the official voice of Finlandia athletics will be broadcasting the hockey games.

Be aware that this attendance policy is subject to change.  Finlandia is committed to doing what is best to protect the health and safety of the Finlandia University community at this time.  Keep checking www.fulions.com for further updates.

