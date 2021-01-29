EGLE approves permits for proposed Mackinac Straits tunnel

STRAITS OF MACKINAC, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) announced Friday that it has approved Enbridge Energy’s application for certain permits required to build a utility tunnel under the Straits of Mackinac.

If constructed, the tunnel would house a proposed replacement for the 68-year-old Line 5 dual petroleum products pipelines currently lying on lakebed. EGLE’s review of the permit applications concluded that the proposed construction of a tunnel beneath the lakebed can be done in compliance with the state environmental laws that EGLE administers.

EGLE acknowledged public concerns about the existing oil pipeline and affirmed the Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ conclusion that the current pipeline violates the Public Trust Doctrine and poses an unacceptable risk to the Great Lakes.

The permit approvals follow a nine-month review period and cover Enbridge’s National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System Wastewater Permit (NPDES), bottomlands, and wetlands permit applications. EGLE’s permit review confirmed that the proposed tunneling project would have minimal impact on water quality in the Great Lakes and would not affect protected public uses of Michigan’s water resources.

“EGLE is obligated to review permit applications with the goal of protecting the environment and public health, but within the confines of Michigan law,” said Teresa Seidel, director of EGLE’s Water Resources Division. “During our review of this proposed project, our top priority has been protecting the Straits of Mackinac and the surrounding wetlands, aquatic life, and other natural and cultural resources from adverse environmental impacts.”

EGLE’s review determined that the proposed project would result in minimal impact to wetlands, estimating wetlands affected to be 0.13 acres – an area roughly one-tenth the size of a football field. Enbridge will be required to protect 1.3 acres of existing Great Lakes coastal wetlands and purchase wetlands credits from a state wetlands mitigation bank to address this impact.

Prior to making its permitting decision, EGLE held four public information sessions, four public hearings and four tribal consultations. EGLE’s decision making also included input from the State Historic Preservation Office and a report from an independent civil engineering firm specializing in complex tunneling projects. EGLE also reviewed more than 2,600 comments from the public on the permit applications and devoted more than 2,000 staff-hours to its consideration.

“Although this proposed tunnel project has illuminated numerous related policy issues, the basis for our decision is required to be limited to compliance with the relevant environmental statutes created by our legislature,” said EGLE director Liesl Clark. “Our review showed construction of the proposed tunnel could comply with state environmental laws. We have issued permits designed to ensure that if a tunnel is constructed, it will be in strict compliance with relevant statutes and adhere to stringent protections against impacts to the Great Lakes.”

The Michigan Chapter of the Sierra Club slammed the decision by EGLE.

“EGLE has abdicated its duty to protect our Great Lakes and sided with a Canadian oil company over the safety of the Great Lakes,” said Christy McGillivray, the Political and Legislative Director for the Michigan Chapter of Sierra Club. “Enbridge has an egregious safety record including responsibility for the 2010 oil spill on the Kalamazoo River and decades of violations that led Governor [Gretchen] Whitmer to order a shut down of Line 5. Instead of supporting our governor’s work to shut down line 5 safely, EGLE has allowed Enbridge to fast track these poorly planned and dangerous oil tunnel permits.”

Enbridge released a statement following the decision, saying in part:

“The Michigan Department of Environment Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) has completed its review and has issued permits for Enbridge’s Great Lakes Tunnel Project to relocate the portion of the Line 5 pipeline that runs along the bottom of the Straits of Mackinac. This project will make a safe pipeline even safer.

“The permits issued today do not resolve Governor Whitmer’s effort to shut down Line 5′s current operations. Enbridge is challenging those efforts in federal court. Such a shutdown before the completion of the Great Lakes Tunnel Project would lead to major energy shortages in the region and severe economic consequences for Michigan, neighboring states and Canada.

“The EGLE permits are an important milestone for the tunnel project and are part of the process to authorize its construction. Permits from the Michigan Public Service Commission and the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers are still required.

“The Great Lakes Tunnel will encase a replacement section of Line 5 well below the lakebed, eliminating the risk of an anchor strike and virtually eliminating the potential of any release from Line 5 into the Straits. Survey research has shown that a majority of Michigan residents favor construction of the Great Lakes Tunnel, which is why Enbridge is investing approximately $500 million to construct the tunnel.”

Enbridge said the permits approved Friday “are related to various parts of the Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Act and one section of the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) and include permits for:

Wetlands protection (Part 303)

Great Lakes bottomlands protection (Part 325)

Industrial wastewater discharge compliance (Section 402)

The Michigan League of Conservation Voters’ Executive Director, Lisa Wozniak, released a statement saying:

“Building a tunnel to keep oil flowing through our Great Lakes jeopardizes our future and will anchor our state to another generation of fossil fuels. The state’s approval of Enbridge’s ‘tunnel to nowhere’ is deeply disappointing and opens the door to continued risks of an oil spill in our most precious resource. To be clear: EGLE’s approval of Enbridge’s tunnel permits is not the last step in the process, and we will continue to work with the Michigan Public Service Commission and federal regulators to stop the flow of oil through the heart of our Great Lakes.

“Just this week, President Biden took historic action to address the climate crisis while creating renewable energy jobs. The true alternative to Line 5 is building a clean energy economy that ensures our air, water and people are protected. As a state, we can and must do better than locking in this dangerous tunnel that we know will become obsolete in a matter of years.”

To keep the public informed, EGLE has partnered with the Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) and the Michigan Department of Transportation’s (MDOT) Mackinac Straits Corridor Authority on the state’s Line 5 in Michigan website. Information on this project, permit documents and other supporting materials are available there.

