Border Grill to open Munising location

MUNSING, Mich. (WLUC) - A popular U.P. restaurant business announced plans for a new location on Friday.

According to a Facebook post, Border Grill will be opening a Munising location.

The restaurant group has three locations currently in Marquette, Negaunee and Houghton.

The Houghton location opened in December 2020.

