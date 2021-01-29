Border Grill to open Munising location
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MUNSING, Mich. (WLUC) - A popular U.P. restaurant business announced plans for a new location on Friday.
According to a Facebook post, Border Grill will be opening a Munising location.
The restaurant group has three locations currently in Marquette, Negaunee and Houghton.
The Houghton location opened in December 2020.
