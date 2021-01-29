Advertisement

Border Grill to open Munising location

The restaurant group has three locations currently in Marquette, Negaunee and Houghton.
Published: Jan. 29, 2021
MUNSING, Mich. (WLUC) - A popular U.P. restaurant business announced plans for a new location on Friday.

According to a Facebook post, Border Grill will be opening a Munising location.

The restaurant group has three locations currently in Marquette, Negaunee and Houghton.

The Houghton location opened in December 2020.

