Baraga Sheriff: Two ‘Good Samaritans’ help rescue woman from Canyon Falls

By Alissa Pietila
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BARAGA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A woman was rescued from a fall into Canyon Falls Friday morning.

According to the Baraga County Sheriff’s Office, at about 11:20 a.m. Jan. 29, deputies responded to Canyon Falls Roadside Park for a report of a woman falling off a cliff and into the falls.

When deputies arrived on scene, two “Good Samaritans” had found the woman, called 911 and had gotten her out of the water.

The sheriff’s office said the woman had deep lacerations to her head and had possible hypothermia. She was transported to Baraga County Memorial Hospital and the sheriff’s office said she is expected to make a full recovery.

The Michigan State Police, Michigan Department of Natural Resources, L’Anse Fire Department, Covington Fire Department and Bay Ambulance assisted the Baraga County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.

