A milder trend unfolds
High pressure moved in overnight clearing out clouds. As it moves east sunshine prevails for the bulk of the day. This weekend a system moves across the Ohio River Valley with a lot of snow. Light snow could skirt the west and southwestern areas of the U.P. this weekend. Otherwise, mainly cloudy and warmer. Next week an upper-level ridge builds in bringing warmer air. Then, a storm system looks to develop and move across the area Thursday into Friday with accumulating precipitation. Specific details of this system are not known yet. Stay tuned. Behind it, a blast of cold air will move in for next weekend.
Today: Mostly sunny early to partly cloudy by the afternoon
>Highs: Low to mid-20s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy and mild
>Highs: Mid to upper 20s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy and milder
>Highs: Mid to upper 20s
Monday: Mostly cloudy
>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s
Tuesday: Sun and clouds mixed
>Highs: Low 30s
Wednesday: Cloudy and noticeably warmer
>Highs: Mid 30s
Thursday: Cloudy with widespread snow and mix
>Highs: Mid 30s
Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.