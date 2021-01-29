A milder trend unfolds

High pressure moved in overnight clearing out clouds. As it moves east sunshine prevails for the bulk of the day. This weekend a system moves across the Ohio River Valley with a lot of snow. Light snow could skirt the west and southwestern areas of the U.P. this weekend. Otherwise, mainly cloudy and warmer. Next week an upper-level ridge builds in bringing warmer air. Then, a storm system looks to develop and move across the area Thursday into Friday with accumulating precipitation. Specific details of this system are not known yet. Stay tuned. Behind it, a blast of cold air will move in for next weekend.

Today: Mostly sunny early to partly cloudy by the afternoon

>Highs: Low to mid-20s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and milder

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Monday: Mostly cloudy

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Tuesday: Sun and clouds mixed

>Highs: Low 30s

Wednesday: Cloudy and noticeably warmer

>Highs: Mid 30s

Thursday: Cloudy with widespread snow and mix

>Highs: Mid 30s

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.