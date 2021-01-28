WUPHD offers annual fee discount for epidemic order compliant food establishments

WESTERN U.P., Mich. (WLUC) - At it’s regular Board of Health meeting on Monday, the Western Upper Peninsula Health Department (WUPHD) voted in a one-time annual license fee discount for food service establishments that have consistently complied with Michigan’s Epidemic Orders.

The 25% discount will apply to local annual inspection fees only and not the state license fee.

“The Board wanted to recognize the facilities in our jurisdiction that have worked hard over the last few months to help keep our communities safe”, said Kate Beer, Health Officer for WUPHD. “The discount will be available for certain establishments renewing their license during the current year, typically by April 30.”

The agency is currently working on the details of the new discount policy and will have information available for eligible facilities when renewal notices are mailed.

WUPHD licenses over 400 food establishments across the five-county region (Baraga, Gogebic, Houghton, Keweenaw and Ontonagon counties).

For more information the Food Protection Program, visit www.wupdhd.org/food-protection-program/.

