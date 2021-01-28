Advertisement

Whitmer: Holding back federal virus aid ‘cruel and reckless’

The Democratic governor urged GOP lawmakers to stop “digging in” on their continued opposition to state health department orders.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives her third State of the State address, Jan. 27, 2021.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives her third State of the State address, Jan. 27, 2021.(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 8:43 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Thursday she will not cede her authority to issue certain COVID-19 restrictions, calling Republicans’ attempt to hold back federal pandemic relief unless she changes course “cruel and reckless.”

The Democratic governor urged GOP lawmakers to stop “digging in” on their continued opposition to state health department orders that, while loosened, still limit capacity at restaurants to 25% and prohibit youth contact sports this winter to curb the coronavirus. On Wednesday, before Whitmer gave her third State of the State speech, Senate Republicans blocked 13 of her appointees while House Republicans linked approval of $2.3 billion in federal and state K-12 funding to empowering counties - not the state - to decide about restricting sports and in-person instruction.

“These were federal dollars that were sent to our state. They were supported by our bipartisan congressional delegation,” the governor told reporters. ”To hold those things hostage to try to change the balance of power in Lansing is just cruel and reckless.”

Whitmer said GOP legislators are not attending meetings where her administration shares data on the spread of the virus.

“My primary responsibility as governor is to keep the people of this state safe,” she said, saying the executive branch must have authority to be nimble and act quickly during a pandemic.

