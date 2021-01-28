Advertisement

Too many turnovers spell defeat for the Pistons

Grant leads Detroit with 26 points
(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 12:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WLUC) - Collin Sexton scored 29 points and Andre Drummond had 23 points, 16 rebounds and five steals against his former team, powering the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 122-107 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night. Taurean Prince added 16 points and rookie Isaac Okoro had 10 points and a season-high six assists to help the Cavaliers snap a two-game losing streak. Cleveland forced 22 turnovers. Jerami Grant scored 26 points and Mason Plumlee had 15 points, 12 rebounds and a career-high eight turnovers for Detroit. The Pistons fell to 1-7 on the road.

