Three arrested in Chippewa County drug bust

Chippewa County, Mich. (WLUC) - The Tri County Drug Enforcement Team (TRIDENT) made multiple drug-related arrests yesterday in Chippewa County, according to a post on the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Facebook page.

Sault Ste. Marie resident Sean Lee Kirkland, 51, was arrested after a traffic stop Wednesday morning. The traffic stop happened on Ashmun Street near 3 mile road in Sault Ste. Marie. Mr. Kirkland had three warrants in Chippewa County and was driving on a suspended license. TRIDENT searched both his vehicle and his home and found a large amount of crystal methamphetamine along with prescription narcotics and money. Officers also found evidence that the narcotics were being distributed, according to the post.

Kirkland is facing the following charges:

Delivery/Manufacture of Methamphetamine

Possession of a controlled substance, Oxycodone

Possession of a controlled substance, Hydrocodone

Two further counts of Possession of a controlled substance

Habitual Offender-3rd degree

Mr. Kirkland was arraigned in Chippewa County District Court on Thursday.

While detectives were searching Mr. Kirkland’s home, 46-year-old Daniel Hutte of Sault Ste. Marie arrived on scene. He was arrested after detectives discovered that Hutte also had a Failure to Appear Warrant for a narcotics charge in Chippewa County Circuit Court.

33-year-old Tony Wade Davis of Sault Ste. Marie was also arrested on Wednesday after officers purchased methamphetamine from him. It is not yet known whether this case is related to Mr. Kirkland’s case.

Mr. Davis is facing the following charges:

Two counts: Delivery of Methamphetamine

Using a computer to commit a crime

Maintaining a Drug House

Child abuse-4th degree

Habitual Offender-4th degree

Sault Ste. Marie Police Department, CBP, and U.S. Border Patrol assisted in the investigation.

TV6 and FOX UP will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

