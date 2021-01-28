Advertisement

Three arrested in Chippewa County drug bust

Three men have been arrested on drug-related charges in Chippewa County
Three arrested on drug-related charges in Chippewa County
Three arrested on drug-related charges in Chippewa County(AP)
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Chippewa County, Mich. (WLUC) - The Tri County Drug Enforcement Team (TRIDENT) made multiple drug-related arrests yesterday in Chippewa County, according to a post on the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Facebook page.

Sault Ste. Marie resident Sean Lee Kirkland, 51, was arrested after a traffic stop Wednesday morning. The traffic stop happened on Ashmun Street near 3 mile road in Sault Ste. Marie. Mr. Kirkland had three warrants in Chippewa County and was driving on a suspended license. TRIDENT searched both his vehicle and his home and found a large amount of crystal methamphetamine along with prescription narcotics and money. Officers also found evidence that the narcotics were being distributed, according to the post.

Kirkland is facing the following charges:

  • Delivery/Manufacture of Methamphetamine
  • Possession of a controlled substance, Oxycodone
  • Possession of a controlled substance, Hydrocodone
  • Two further counts of Possession of a controlled substance
  • Habitual Offender-3rd degree

Mr. Kirkland was arraigned in Chippewa County District Court on Thursday.

While detectives were searching Mr. Kirkland’s home, 46-year-old Daniel Hutte of Sault Ste. Marie arrived on scene. He was arrested after detectives discovered that Hutte also had a Failure to Appear Warrant for a narcotics charge in Chippewa County Circuit Court.

33-year-old Tony Wade Davis of Sault Ste. Marie was also arrested on Wednesday after officers purchased methamphetamine from him. It is not yet known whether this case is related to Mr. Kirkland’s case.

Mr. Davis is facing the following charges:

  • Two counts: Delivery of Methamphetamine
  • Using a computer to commit a crime
  • Maintaining a Drug House
  • Child abuse-4th degree
  • Habitual Offender-4th degree

Sault Ste. Marie Police Department, CBP, and U.S. Border Patrol assisted in the investigation.

TV6 and FOX UP will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A view of the fire at the Jamadots building in Munising on Jan. 27, 2021.
UPDATE: No injuries reported in fire at Jamadots building in Munising
Images of Jane Doe 43. She is described as a white woman with dark hair between 20 and 30 years...
FBI seeking information in child sexual assault case
Gov. Whitmer during her third State of the State address.
Whitmer calls for unity during State of the State address
Border Grill open in 3 U.P. locations
Border Grill now open in 3 locations in the U.P.
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

All blood donated on January 28 will help patients at OSF St. Francis.
OSF St. Francis hosts blood drive with Community Blood Center
Gwinn Area Community Schools cafeteria
Gwinn Area Community Schools receive “Moo-lah for Schools” grant
An Iron Co. logo
Iron County Economic Chamber Alliance committed to helping area businesses during pandemic
Photos, from left to right clockwise: Foundation CEO Zosia Eppensteiner presenting a Catalyst...
Community Foundation of Marquette County announces Catalyst Award recipients