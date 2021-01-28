Advertisement

South Range man arrested on meth charge

By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A South Range man has been arrested on a meth charge following a month long investigation.

According to the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET), 28-year-old Charles Knuckles was arrested on Jan. 26 on one county of Delivery of Methamphetamine, which is a 20-year felony.

UPSET says Knuckles was arraigned in 97th District Court in Houghton County and his bond was set at $5,000.

If you have any information about illegal drugs in your community, contact UPSET at 906-228-1002 or leave an anonymous tip at www.upsetdrugs.com.

