South Range man arrested on meth charge
28-year-old Charles Knuckles was arrested on Jan. 26 on one county of Delivery of Methamphetamine.
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A South Range man has been arrested on a meth charge following a month long investigation.
According to the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET), 28-year-old Charles Knuckles was arrested on Jan. 26 on one county of Delivery of Methamphetamine, which is a 20-year felony.
UPSET says Knuckles was arraigned in 97th District Court in Houghton County and his bond was set at $5,000.
If you have any information about illegal drugs in your community, contact UPSET at 906-228-1002 or leave an anonymous tip at www.upsetdrugs.com.
Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.