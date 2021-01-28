Quiet pattern persists

High pressure will glide east of us by tomorrow. In the meantime, a northwest wind flow stays in place with cooler air. So, light lake effect snow will continue near Lake Superior. Temperatures moderate in the weekend with thighs near-normal followed by another warm-up for the first week of February. Looking ahead a system could move across the U.P. with widespread snow next Thursday into Friday. Stay tuned for changes as this system evolves over the upcoming week.

Today: Light snow showers near Lake Superior

>Highs: Mid teens west, upper teens east

Friday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Low 20s

Saturday: Cloudy and mild

>Highs: Low to mid 20s

Sunday: Cloudy and mild

>Highs: Mid20s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a few snowflakes

>Highs: Mid 20s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Wednesday: Cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Low 30s

