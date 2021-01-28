Quiet pattern persists
High pressure will glide east of us by tomorrow. In the meantime, a northwest wind flow stays in place with cooler air. So, light lake effect snow will continue near Lake Superior. Temperatures moderate in the weekend with thighs near-normal followed by another warm-up for the first week of February. Looking ahead a system could move across the U.P. with widespread snow next Thursday into Friday. Stay tuned for changes as this system evolves over the upcoming week.
Today: Light snow showers near Lake Superior
>Highs: Mid teens west, upper teens east
Friday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal
>Highs: Low 20s
Saturday: Cloudy and mild
>Highs: Low to mid 20s
Sunday: Cloudy and mild
>Highs: Mid20s
Monday: Mostly cloudy with a few snowflakes
>Highs: Mid 20s
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warmer
>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s
Wednesday: Cloudy and warmer
>Highs: Low 30s
