Queen City Half Marathon coming this summer

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This summer there’s a new opportunity for runners across the Upper Peninsula, the Queen City Half Marathon and 5K.

The new event is scheduled for July 31st. The race will begin and end in Downtown Marquette.

Proceeds from the Queen City Half Marathon will go to JJ Packs, a non-profit that aids in relieving hunger in school children across the Upper Peninsula. The food packs go directly and discreetly to at-need children. Race organizers say it was time to get an event on the calendar.

“It’s been tough through this pandemic, when you don’t have those major goals set for the summer that keep you motivated,” said Kevin Thomsen, owner of Queen City Running Company. “That keeps you out on a bike ride or on a run or in the gym, sometimes it’s easy to give up a little bit so again, just throwing this thing together... we’ll see what happens with it. But I think it’s gonna be a lot of fun and we’re going to be able to do it safely and it’s going to keep people pushing through- especially through the winter, through the spring, and then get back into summer.”

Tips and free training plans will be posted to their website some time in early 2021. Registration and more information on the half marathon and 5K can be found on Queen City Running Company’s website here.

