Plan on a Slow Rise in Temperature into the Weekend

Friday: Partly cloudy and a little warmer, some sunshine western portions, cloudy skies east gradually breaking up

Highs: mainly 20s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, chance of a little light snow west; a bit warmer

Highs: 20s to near 30

Sunday: Mainly cloudy and mild, chance of flurries west

Highs: near 30

February will begin mild and quiet. By late next week a significant storm will form over the Plains. This system may produce significant precipitation here in the form of snow or even rain as it lifts toward Upper Michigan.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.