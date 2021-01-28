Plan on a Slow Rise in Temperature into the Weekend
With Little or No Snowfall Expected
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday: Partly cloudy and a little warmer, some sunshine western portions, cloudy skies east gradually breaking up
Highs: mainly 20s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, chance of a little light snow west; a bit warmer
Highs: 20s to near 30
Sunday: Mainly cloudy and mild, chance of flurries west
Highs: near 30
February will begin mild and quiet. By late next week a significant storm will form over the Plains. This system may produce significant precipitation here in the form of snow or even rain as it lifts toward Upper Michigan.
