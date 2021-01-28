Advertisement

Plan on a Slow Rise in Temperature into the Weekend

With Little or No Snowfall Expected
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday: Partly cloudy and a little warmer, some sunshine western portions, cloudy skies east gradually breaking up

Highs: mainly 20s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, chance of a little light snow west; a bit warmer

Highs: 20s to near 30

Sunday: Mainly cloudy and mild, chance of flurries west

Highs: near 30

February will begin mild and quiet.  By late next week a significant storm will form over the Plains.  This system may produce significant precipitation here in the form of snow or even rain as it lifts toward Upper Michigan.

