Peshtigo mobile home a ‘total loss’ following Wednesday fire

PESHTIGO, Wis. (WLUC) - A mobile home in Peshtigo, Wisconsin, is a “total loss” after a fire Wednesday night.

According to the the Town of Peshtigo Fire Department, crews were called to the home fire on Hale Road at 5:24 p.m. central. When fire personnel arrived, the mobile home was fully engulfed in flames.

The fire department said the resident was able to get out uninjured, but the home and everything inside are a total loss.

Peshtigo Fire Department said Hale Road was closed, with local law enforcement handling the traffic control, when they were fighting the fire. The road reopened at about 8:22 p.m. central.

Aurora Bay Area paramedics and Marinette Emergency Rescue Squad also helped at the scene.

Town of Peshtigo Fire Department crew members fighting a mobile home fire on Hale Road the evening of Jan. 27. 2021. (Town of Peshtigo Fire Department/Facebook)

Town of Peshtigo Fire Department crew members fighting a mobile home fire on Hale Road the evening of Jan. 27. 2021. (Town of Peshtigo Fire Department/Facebook)

Town of Peshtigo Fire Department crew members fighting a mobile home fire on Hale Road the evening of Jan. 27. 2021. (Town of Peshtigo Fire Department/Facebook)

On Wednesday, January 27th at 5:24 pm, firefighters responded to a structure fire on Hale Road in the Town of Peshtigo.... Posted by Town of Peshtigo Fire Department on Thursday, January 28, 2021

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.