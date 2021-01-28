OSF St. Francis hosts blood drive with Community Blood Center

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - As National Blood Donor Month comes to an end, health officials are reminding Michigan residents that people are in need of blood all year long.

For Joanna Wilbee-Amis, Community Relations Coordinator for OSF St. Francis Hospital in Escanaba, Thursday morning was her first time donating blood.

“I decided to make it a priority in 2021 and make sure that I got over here to donate,” Wilbee-Amis said.

She made a plan with her friend Nicole Fitch, Community Wellness Director for the YMCA.

“I found strength and determination in thinking about the people who are in need of the blood and what they are going through and what they are experiencing,” said Fitch.

OSF St. Francis teamed up with the Community Blood Center out of Appleton, Wisconsin for the donation drive. The event took place in the Guardian Flight hangar at the hospital.

“We’ve wanted to partner with OSF for many reasons, but a blood drive is something that we can do together to welcome people in from the community, give them a glimpse of the behind-the-scenes of our facility here where we keep our helicopter and where our crew members live when they’re on duty,” said Carrie Bartel-Petrin, Guardian Flight Membership Manager.

The Community Blood Center is the sole provider of blood to OSF St. Francis. All the blood collected at the drive will be used to help patients at the hospital.

“It is a very meaningful opportunity for community members to be able to support the patients that are in their hospitals—their own neighbors, loved ones, and coworkers,” said Tina Ferron, Business Development Representative for the Community Blood Center.

Fitch says although giving blood can be a nerve-wracking experience, she feels it’s crucial to donate for her community members in need.

“My small insecurities of feeling dizzy or feeling sick are nothing compared to what they are going through,” said Fitch.

The Community Blood Center plans to host many blood drives at OSF in the coming months. OSF St. Francis and the Community Blood Center will post information about upcoming drives on their Facebook pages.

