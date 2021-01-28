MSP Angel Program marks three-year anniversary

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The MSP Angel program started in a Massachusetts police post to help fight the war on drugs. The program allows drug addicts to seek professional help rather than be put in jail.

A State Trooper from the Negaunee Post says those who struggle with addiction can call the post and request help. Then they are paired up with volunteers known as “Angels” to find professional treatment options.

He says this service is available at every State Police post throughout Michigan, and it is free.

“I would just encourage people that are struggling to know that there is help out there,” says Trooper Kinnunen. “And that is one of many services that the State Police offers to help the community.”

He adds that the Michigan State Police are always looking for more volunteers to be an Angel, and if you are interested, to contact the nearest State Police post.

For a volunteer application and eligibility information, visit the Michigan State Police website.

