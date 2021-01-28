Mount Bohemia opens its grounds to guests

MOHAWK, Mich. (WLUC) - Right now, snowboarders and skiers can hit the slopes of Mount Bohemia.

The resort just opened, after the late Keweenaw winter allowed for enough snowfall.

Mount Bohemia relies on natural snow, which explains why it didn’t open in December. In fact, it just opened as of Wednesday the 27.

“There was a great crowd yesterday,” said General Manager of Mount Bohemia, Vern Barber. “They all gave it a thumbs up,” Barber explained people were rating the mountain between 8-10.

Aside from being a ski and snowboard paradise, Mount Bohemia added on over six miles of snowshoe trails. The new trails wrap around the resort. Barber explained the trails switched to just snowshoe since the demand was exponentially higher than that of cross country skiing.

With fresh, deep snow and a frozen ground... Mount Bohemia is in optimal shape right now. This is why Gabriel Cox and Dominic Wocken came all the way from Minnesota to shred some slopes.

“It’s cold, but I mean it’s comfy,” said Wocken, who prefers to ski. Cox, however, was using a snowboard.

“We got super lucky,” said Cox in reference to “the snow this morning and overnight.”

Mount Bohemia is off to a strong start and is seeing an excellent turnout.

Since most activities are naturally outside COVID guidelines are easy to follow.

“We’re fully open,” said GM Barber. “We’re limiting peoples’ use inside the buildings.”

Mount Bohemia looks forward to having guests for the rest of the winter.

