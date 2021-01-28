Michigan Republicans respond to Gov. Whitmer’s State of the State Address

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Republicans responded less than 24 hours after Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s State of the State Address as they are also holding up federal pandemic relief funding.

State Republicans say they want kids back in school, but are holding up $2.3 billion in funding unless Whitmer cedes her power to specific COVID-19 restrictions, including in-person teaching and sports.

“Until this governor stops acting unilaterally and invests in, encourages, and invites in the legislature to be part of most of these decisions (not all, but many),” said Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, “then we’re relegated to using the tools given available to us through our constitution and our statutes.”

Whitmer responded this morning, saying in-part, “To hold those things hostage to try to change the balance of power in Lansing is just cruel and reckless.”

This after the governor spoke about unity with state republicans in her address last night.

“While common ground seems less and less common these days,” Whitmer said, “it’s never been more important that we work toward it.”

House Speaker Jason Wentworth says he looks forward to that unity, but also says actions need to take place.

“I’m looking forward to this sense of bi-partisanship and tone,” Wentworth said, “but we need the action and not just the words and politics.”

Shirkey says he wants more roundtable discussions with Whitmer, calling her actions “presentations.” Wentworth is also criticizing the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Michigan, despite the governor saying 800,000 vaccines have been administered in the state so far.

“I think it’s been very clear that the rollout has been dismal at best,” Wentworth stated. “I think it’s important that we focus on vaccine distribution, and that’s what our plan does.”

Both sides hope for transparency in the months ahead.

