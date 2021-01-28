Menominee woman arraigned on meth, child abuse charges

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Menominee woman was arrested Wednesday night following an Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) investigation there.

32-year-old Kimberly Brock is facing several charges:

Possession with Intent to Deliver Meth (Felony-20 year)

Manufacture of meth (Felony-20 year)

Operating a meth lab within 500 feet of a residence (Felony-20 year)

Operating a meth lab involving hazardous waste (Felony-20 year)

Child Abuse, 2nd Degree (Felony-10 year)

Maintaining a drug house (Misdemeanor-2 year)

According to UPSET, detectives have been investigating the distribution of drugs, including heroin and crystal methamphetamine at known drug houses in the City of Menominee. Following recent investigation, the team issued a search warrant at a home on 25th Avenue in Menominee on Jan. 27.

During the search, detectives seized of several grams of methamphetamine, suspected heroin, a digital scale, electronic devices and evidence of drug distribution. UPSET also located an active “one-pot” meth lab concealed in the living room of the residence. Certified UPSET clandestine lab responders processed and seized the hazardous chemicals and containers associated with the meth lab, the drug enforcement team said.

UPSET says a 2-year-old child that was at the home when the warrant was served was also taken into protective custody.

Brock was arrested and taken to the Menominee County Jail. Thursday, Jan. 28, she was arraigned on the charges listed above in the 95A District Court and her bond was set at $15,000.

UPSET said that additional arrests are expected. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

If have information on illegal drug activity, contact UPSET at 906-228-1002 or leave an anonymous tip at www.upsetdrugs.com.

