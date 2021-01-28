Advertisement

Mackinac Straits Corridor Authority to meet virtually Feb. 3

The meeting is to discuss past and ongoing exploratory and planning work for the proposed Enbridge Line 5 tunnel under the Straits of Mackinac.
Great Lakes Tunnel Project animation video images.
Great Lakes Tunnel Project animation video images.(Enbridge Energy)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
STRAITS OF MACKINAC, Mich. (WLUC) - The Mackinac Straits Corridor Authority (MSCA), tasked with overseeing construction and operation of a utility tunnel beneath the Straits of Mackinac, will meet to discuss past and ongoing exploratory and planning work for the tunnel.

The proposed tunnel will house a replacement segment for the Enbridge Line 5 light oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines that currently sit on the bottom of the Straits and will accommodate other utilities to improve infrastructure connections between the peninsulas.

MSCA will own the tunnel after its construction and provide independent oversight throughout its life.

MSCA members, Enbridge representatives and Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) support staff will attend Wednesday’s meeting.

Due to concerns about gathering large groups that might speed the transmission of COVID-19, the MSCA is meeting virtually on the Microsoft Teams platform in accordance with Public Act 228 of 2020, which gives temporary authorization for remote participation in public meetings and hearings.

The meeting will be available for public viewing and commenting through YouTube (with closed captioning) at https://youtu.be/_UIN7oR3T4o and Livestream at https://livestream.com/mdot/mscameeting02032021. Comments can also be submitted online. Comments received before 11:00 a.m. Wednesday will be provided to the board prior to the meeting.

The Authority’s full agenda for the upcoming meeting is available here.

Accommodations can be made for persons with disabilities and limited English-speaking ability. Large print materials, auxiliary aids or the services of interpreters, signers, or readers are available upon request. Please call 517-335-4381 to request before the meeting date.

