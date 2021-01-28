Lume Cannabis Co. to open adult-use marijuana sales in Escanaba

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Even though the City of Escanaba temporarily banned marijuana retailers in the city, one company will open its doors Friday.

Lume Cannabis Co. announced it will begin offering cannabis products for adult-use customers in the Escanaba area beginning Jan. 29.

The store, located at 3405 Spruce St., is Lume’s third Upper Michigan location. The current U.P. locations are in Sault Ste. Marie and Negaunee. This new location is opening on tribal land, as part of Lume’s partnership with the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians. Because the land is tribally-owned, it appears to fall under a different jurisdiction. TV6 is looking into this more.

“At Lume, we pride ourselves on offering an unmatched variety of safe and high-quality THC and CBD products and we are excited to introduce our brand and show cannabis in a new light to adult-use consumers in Escanaba and throughout the Upper Peninsula,” said Doug Hellyar, president and COO of Lume. “We look forward to serving the cannabis needs of the entire Escanaba community and beyond.”

The store will open at 10 a.m. Friday and free coffee from UP North Roast Coffee and pastries from Stone Cup Coffee House & Stone’s Deli will be available, Lume said in a release. All first-time customers will receive a 10% discount and a free 0.7g pre-roll. The first 100 customers will also receive a free Lume swag bag.

Store hours will be 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Sunday. For a full listing of products available in Escanaba, visit www.lume.com/escanaba.

According to their website, Lume has a location in Iron Mountain under construction, with a Houghton location “coming soon.”

The City of Escanaba has set a deadline of September 2022 to determine if they want to allow marijuana facilities in the city.

Lume also operates stores in Adrian, Big Rapids, Evart, Honor, Jackson, Kalamazoo, Lowell, Mackinaw City, Negaunee, Owosso, Petoskey, Petersburg, Sault Ste. Marie, and Walled Lake, and will have 100 stores open across the state by the end of 2024. To learn more, visit www.lume.com or follow them on Instagram.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.