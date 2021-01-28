Local breweries dealing with nationwide aluminum can shortage

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - You might have noticed a harder time finding your favorite craft beer in stock, due to a nationwide aluminum can shortage amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Breweries like the Ore Dock Brewing Company in Marquette say it’s a complicated problem that has them ordering cans to fill months in advance. Nationwide can manufacturers are giving preference to larger companies leaving smaller distributors with some occasional gaps in supply.

“We want to thank our customers for being understanding of the times that they’re seeing out of stocks on the shelves, for understanding why that’s happening, we’re all trying our best to do what we can to keep our customers satisfied but definitely we’ve had challenges,” said Owner of the Ore Dock Brewing Company, Andrea Pernsteiner.

The Ore Dock is continuing to offer curbside pickup of six packs or individual brews. The Owner also says she’s looking forward to February 1 when they can open up again at 25 percent capacity.

