Advertisement

Liquid nitrogen leak in Ga. poultry plant kills 6

Six people have died after a liquid nitrogen leak at a northeast Georgia poultry plant...
Six people have died after a liquid nitrogen leak at a northeast Georgia poultry plant Thursday, with multiple others taken to the hospital.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Ga, (AP) — Six people have died after a liquid nitrogen leak at a northeast Georgia poultry plant Thursday, with multiple others taken to the hospital.

A spokesperson for Northeast Georgia Health System said five people died at the Gainesville plant before they could be taken to the hospital and one person died in the emergency room.

Hall County Fire Department Division Chief Zach Brackett says the leak happened after 10 a.m. at Prime Pak Foods in Gainesville.

He said firefighters arrived to find workers milling around outside, some with injuries.

At least four firefighters were also injured and take to the Gainesville hospital with what Brackett described as respiratory complaints.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A view of the fire at the Jamadots building in Munising on Jan. 27, 2021.
UPDATE: No injuries reported in fire at Jamadots building in Munising
Images of Jane Doe 43. She is described as a white woman with dark hair between 20 and 30 years...
FBI seeking information in child sexual assault case
Gov. Whitmer during her third State of the State address.
Whitmer calls for unity during State of the State address
Border Grill open in 3 U.P. locations
Border Grill now open in 3 locations in the U.P.
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Great Lakes Tunnel Project animation video images.
Mackinac Straits Corridor Authority to meet virtually Feb. 3
Southwest said Thursday that it lost $3.1 billion last year.
Pandemic pushes Southwest Airlines to first full-year loss since 1972
A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was...
Virus variant from South Africa detected in US for 1st time
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department work the scene Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 in...
Teen charged in fatal shootings of 5 at Indianapolis home
GameStop shares rose as high as $380 Wednesday morning, after sitting below $18 a few weeks ago.
Brokerages limit trading in GameStop, sparking outcry