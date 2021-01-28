Iron County Economic Chamber Alliance committed to helping area businesses during pandemic

IRON CO., Mich. (WLUC) - Many businesses in Iron County have still not opened their doors.

“Well, definitely a difficult time,” said Mark Bromley the director of the Iron County Economic Chamber Alliance.

He says with bars and restaurants not being allowed to open for dine-in, for the past two and a half months, the alliance’s approach has had to change.

“We’ve had to focus more on the short-term, kind of survival mode type of operation,” he explained.

He says this means business owners have had to apply for many grants, and even pick and choose what is best to do with their business. Bromley says Iron County is a tourism area and when people aren’t traveling, it’s hard.

“The hotels and the ski resorts, it has a knock down effect on them and it’s causing some problems,” he added.

The prominent ski resort in the area, Ski Brule, has had a rough year too, as it is still not open. In October, the business announced snowmaking would not happen, due to a high cost, and concerns the ski hill may be shut down due to a state order.

Instead, the resort is relying on Mother Nature but according to the National Weather Service, Iron County has only gotten 26.3 inches of snow this winter season; at this same time last year, the county had 55.7 inches.

The ski resort owner declined an interview but said Ski Brule plans to open this season as soon as the weather permits and remain open for many years to come.

Bromley says despite all the challenges, the ICECA remains committed to supporting all businesses.

“We’re optimistic, because the changes are coming, we’re going to be able to reopen.”

All Michigan bars and restaurants will be allowed to open at 25% percent capacity Monday February 1, with a curfew of 10 p.m.

