HJNH: More than 600 vaccinated in Saturday event in Newberry

NEWBERRY, Mich. (WLUC) - More than 600 people were vaccinated during a clinic last weekend in Newberry.

Helen Newberry Joy Hospital along with volunteers from the National Guard, Tahquamenon Area Schools, North Woods Home Care and Hospice, and the Sheriff’s Auxiliary, held an appointment-only community vaccination clinic on Saturday, January 23.

HNJH said the event was extremely successful in vaccinating 608 people. Another event will be held Saturday, February 13, to provide second doses of the vaccine to all who participated in the January event.

HNJH CEO, Hunter Nostrant, said, “Holding this event was a huge step forward to ensuring access to the vaccine for our community. It was great to see our team members, along with community partners, working together towards a common goal.”

For those 65 years old and older who would like to be added to the HJNH vaccination waitlist, click here, or call our COVID-19 vaccine voicemail box at 906-293-9289.

HNJH plans to continue providing small appointment-only vaccine clinics, as supply allows. Staff will call to schedule appointments for those on our waitlist.

As of Friday, January 22, Michigan moved to a population-based model for vaccine distribution, greatly reducing the vaccine that is available in Luce, Mackinac, Alger, and Schoolcraft counties. How much vaccine is received in our counties each week will vary, depending on what the State receives in their allotment. Vaccine appointment availability at HNJH will depend on the amount of available vaccine.

“We are committed to vaccinating our community and appreciate your patience during this time,” the hospital said in a release.

