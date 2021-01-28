Advertisement

HJNH: More than 600 vaccinated in Saturday event in Newberry

Another event will be held Saturday, February 13, to provide second doses of the vaccine to all who participated in the January event.
(Helen Newberry Joy Hospital &amp;amp; Healthcare Center graphic with WLUC edits)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NEWBERRY, Mich. (WLUC) - More than 600 people were vaccinated during a clinic last weekend in Newberry.

Helen Newberry Joy Hospital along with volunteers from the National Guard, Tahquamenon Area Schools, North Woods Home Care and Hospice, and the Sheriff’s Auxiliary, held an appointment-only community vaccination clinic on Saturday, January 23.

HNJH CEO, Hunter Nostrant, said, “Holding this event was a huge step forward to ensuring access to the vaccine for our community. It was great to see our team members, along with community partners, working together towards a common goal.”

For those 65 years old and older who would like to be added to the HJNH vaccination waitlist, click here, or call our COVID-19 vaccine voicemail box at 906-293-9289.

HNJH plans to continue providing small appointment-only vaccine clinics, as supply allows. Staff will call to schedule appointments for those on our waitlist.

As of Friday, January 22, Michigan moved to a population-based model for vaccine distribution, greatly reducing the vaccine that is available in Luce, Mackinac, Alger, and Schoolcraft counties. How much vaccine is received in our counties each week will vary, depending on what the State receives in their allotment. Vaccine appointment availability at HNJH will depend on the amount of available vaccine.

“We are committed to vaccinating our community and appreciate your patience during this time,” the hospital said in a release.

About HNJH: Helen Newberry Joy Hospital has served Luce County and the surrounding area since 1965, the mission of Helen Newberry Joy Hospital & Healthcare Center is “Keeping the Patient at the Center of Everything We Do - Every Patient - Every Time.” As one of the most technologically advanced, up-to-date diagnostic centers in the Eastern Upper Peninsula, we are able to provide a wide range of services. By placing a high value on compassion, customer service, quality, respect, teamwork, and trust, our skillful physicians and professional medical staff are dedicated to growing a healthier community.

