Advertisement

Gwinn Area Community Schools receive “Moo-lah for Schools” grant

The grant is from the United Dairy Industry of Michigan, an organization that provides aid to schools statewide every year
Gwinn Area Community Schools cafeteria
Gwinn Area Community Schools cafeteria(WLUC)
By Mary Houle
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - The ‘Moo-lah for Schools’ Grant includes a large breakfast cart that will help promote and serve breakfast to Gwinn Area School’s students.

The grant is from the United Dairy Industry of Michigan, an organization that provides schools with grants every year to help provide meals for kids.

The Food Service Director for Gwinn Schools, Barbie Ward-Thomas, says the breakfast cart will help the schools provide a healthier breakfast to its many in-person and online students.

“We’re online on Friday for our students, and so we send home meals with all the kids,” says Ward-Thomas. “So we prepare close to 1600 meals, breakfast and lunch together, and we send them home with the kids. And then we have students that come and pick up, that are learning remotely.”

Ward-Thomas says all breakfast and lunch meals are free for students, even those who are remote.

She says students who learn remotely place online meal orders on Mondays and Thursdays and pick them up at the school.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A view of the fire at the Jamadots building in Munising on Jan. 27, 2021.
UPDATE: No injuries reported in fire at Jamadots building in Munising
Images of Jane Doe 43. She is described as a white woman with dark hair between 20 and 30 years...
FBI seeking information in child sexual assault case
Gov. Whitmer during her third State of the State address.
Whitmer calls for unity during State of the State address
Border Grill open in 3 U.P. locations
Border Grill now open in 3 locations in the U.P.
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

All blood donated on January 28 will help patients at OSF St. Francis.
OSF St. Francis hosts blood drive with Community Blood Center
Three arrested on drug-related charges in Chippewa County
Three arrested in Chippewa County drug bust
An Iron Co. logo
Iron County Economic Chamber Alliance committed to helping area businesses during pandemic
Photos, from left to right clockwise: Foundation CEO Zosia Eppensteiner presenting a Catalyst...
Community Foundation of Marquette County announces Catalyst Award recipients