Gwinn Area Community Schools receive “Moo-lah for Schools” grant

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - The ‘Moo-lah for Schools’ Grant includes a large breakfast cart that will help promote and serve breakfast to Gwinn Area School’s students.

The grant is from the United Dairy Industry of Michigan, an organization that provides schools with grants every year to help provide meals for kids.

The Food Service Director for Gwinn Schools, Barbie Ward-Thomas, says the breakfast cart will help the schools provide a healthier breakfast to its many in-person and online students.

“We’re online on Friday for our students, and so we send home meals with all the kids,” says Ward-Thomas. “So we prepare close to 1600 meals, breakfast and lunch together, and we send them home with the kids. And then we have students that come and pick up, that are learning remotely.”

Ward-Thomas says all breakfast and lunch meals are free for students, even those who are remote.

She says students who learn remotely place online meal orders on Mondays and Thursdays and pick them up at the school.

