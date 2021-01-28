Advertisement

Delta County residents give back, even during a pandemic

Non-profits in that area are really feeling the support from their communities.
St. Vincent de Paul warehouse in Escanaba.
St. Vincent de Paul warehouse in Escanaba.(WLUC)
By Grace Blair
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Even with the pandemic and all of its hardships, Delta County residents are continuing to give their time and money.

“I think when it started, people were not sure what to expect,” said Salvation Army Major Alex Norton. “And then when they started hearing and seeing how things were being affected financially with places like ourselves, institutions and agencies, then they started really giving.”

The Escanaba Salvation Army set a $100,000 goal for its Red Kettle campaign and exceeded that goal by $10,000.

And, at St. Vincent de Paul’s warehouse, donation items continue to flow in.

“A lot of people are dropping stuff off right after work or on their way before they go shopping,” said Kyleen Kovolo, who works in maintenance for St. Vinnie’s.

With so many new COVID-19 regulations, it takes staff longer to sort through all of the donations.

“We have to sort things in different areas and not touch them for multiple days until we consider them safe,” said St. Vinnie’s Assistant Director, Cindy Wangerin.

But, as more people cleaned out their houses last year, the warehouse quickly filled up. One large pile of clothes there was set to be sent to Canana, then sorted and shipped to Africa and Asia.

“It’s not just Delta County items. It’s items throughout the whole U.P. from St. Vincent de Paul stores and other thrift stores and into parts of Wisconsin also,” said Cindy Bedard, St. Vinnie’s Warehouse Manager.

And even though the community supported both organizations in big ways last year, they both still need the public’s help--St. Vincent de Paul with volunteers and The Salvation Army with continued financial support.

