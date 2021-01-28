Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues, Marquette County Health Director shares data and predictions

Marquette County Health Department logo with CDC coronavirus graphic.
Marquette County Health Department logo with CDC coronavirus graphic.(MCHD/CDC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 9:52 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - As the vaccine rollout continues across Upper Michigan Dr. Robert Lorinser shared his insight on the current state of COVID-19 in the U.P. and what he predicts going forward.

During a meeting of the Marquette County Board of Health the County’s Health Officer Jerry Messana and Dr. Lorinser weighed in on the rollout of the vaccine and the trending data for COVID-19 cases. The Department has increased staff to accommodate a pre-registration system to handle high demand for the vaccine. Dr. Lorinser explained the potential impact of increasing distribution of the vaccine.

“I expect that we will see changes in the national recommendations slowly starting to trickle out by the summer or maybe by fall, because that’s the whole reason we’re doing the vaccine right?” said Dr. Lorinser. “We’re doing the vaccine not to get sick and to go back to normal.”

Dr. Lorinser also updated the board on a trend of declining cases of COVID-19 in Marquette County and said based on early data he doesn’t think the COVID-19 variants will lead to a new wave of cases locally.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bear Trap Inn in Munising
Munising restaurant owners retire after 38 years in business
Fournier's stimulus payment came in an envelope which said, "Economic Impact Payment."
Visa card stimulus payments cause confusion
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Multiple vehicles involved in crash on US-41
Vaccine rollout graphic.
LIST: Upper Michigan COVID-19 vaccination options for adults 65+

Latest News

A health-oriented program sees increased participation in U.P. schools
Building Healthy Communities sees increase in U.P. schools participation
The Ore Dock Brewing Company dealing with nationwide can shortage
Local breweries dealing with nationwide aluminum can shortage
Love on Local Heroes campaign shows support for frontliners
Love on Local Heroes campaign shows support for frontliners
Dickinson County Road Commission receives state grant
Dickinson County Road Commission receives state grant