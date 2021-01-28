COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues, Marquette County Health Director shares data and predictions

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - As the vaccine rollout continues across Upper Michigan Dr. Robert Lorinser shared his insight on the current state of COVID-19 in the U.P. and what he predicts going forward.

During a meeting of the Marquette County Board of Health the County’s Health Officer Jerry Messana and Dr. Lorinser weighed in on the rollout of the vaccine and the trending data for COVID-19 cases. The Department has increased staff to accommodate a pre-registration system to handle high demand for the vaccine. Dr. Lorinser explained the potential impact of increasing distribution of the vaccine.

“I expect that we will see changes in the national recommendations slowly starting to trickle out by the summer or maybe by fall, because that’s the whole reason we’re doing the vaccine right?” said Dr. Lorinser. “We’re doing the vaccine not to get sick and to go back to normal.”

Dr. Lorinser also updated the board on a trend of declining cases of COVID-19 in Marquette County and said based on early data he doesn’t think the COVID-19 variants will lead to a new wave of cases locally.

