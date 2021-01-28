Advertisement

Cleveland-Cliffs announces commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 25 Percent by 2030

This goal represents combined Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emission reductions on a mass basis compared with 2017 baseline levels.
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 7:41 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLEVELAND —BUSINESS WIRE Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. announced Thursday that it has set a target to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 25 percent by 2030. This goal represents combined Scope 1 (direct) and Scope 2 (indirect) greenhouse gas emission reductions on a mass basis (metric tons per year) compared with 2017 baseline levels. The Company has published a detailed plan outlining its strategic priorities on its corporate website at www.clevelandcliffs.com.

Lourenco Goncalves, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer said, “We at Cleveland-Cliffs acknowledge that one of the most important issues impacting our planet is climate change. The American steel industry is one of the cleanest and most energy efficient in the world, and therefore the utilization of steel Made in the USA is a decisively positive move to protect the planet against massive pollution embedded in the steel produced in other countries.”

Mr. Goncalves added: “In the past year Cleveland-Cliffs has transformed itself into the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America. As a company currently employing more than 25,000 people, the vast majority of them in good paying middle-class union jobs, our commitment to operating our business in an environmentally and socially responsible manner remains our priority. As we continue to grow the company going forward, we will vigorously pursue the opportunities we have outlined in our Greenhouse Gas Reduction Commitment, and will be transparent with our stakeholders by regularly reporting on our progress.”

Cleveland-Cliffs’ plan is based on its execution of the following five strategic priorities:

  • Developing domestically sourced, high quality iron ore feedstock and utilizing natural gas in the production of hot briquetted iron (HBI);
  • Implementing energy efficiency and green energy projects;
  • Investing in the development of carbon capture technology;
  • Enhancing our greenhouse gas emissions transparency and sustainability focus; and
  • Supporting public policies that facilitate carbon reduction in the domestic steel industry

