Building Healthy Communities sees increase in U.P. schools participation

By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 10:06 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A program that started as a way to combat the childhood obesity problem has expanded and now more Upper Michigan schools are participating. It’s called the Building Healthy Communities Program.

With a growing list of partners including Blue Cross Blue Shield, the program has now encompassed other areas of health including mental and emotional well-being. This year, more schools in the U.P. have signed up for the program including North Star Montessori Academy, Escanaba, Menominee schools and N.I.C.E. Community Schools.

“If you have opportunities and access to healthy food and physical activity we’ve seen kids making those choices and establishing those habits and also schools are a place to nurture students so having a climate that supports mental health and well-being is extremely important,” said Program Manager, Shannon Carney-Oleksyk.

Statewide 341 schools are participating in the program. It was first launched back in 2009.

